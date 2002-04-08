BAE Systems honors Richardson Electronics, Ltd. with a Gold Tier Supplier award

LAFOX, Ill., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) today announced it received a Gold Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems, Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector. Richardson Electronics was honored at a virtual ceremony and was selected from the pool of suppliers that worked with BAE Systems in 2021.



“Everyone at Richardson is very proud to be working with such an exceptional company like BAE. We enjoy our partnership and will continue to do everything needed in order to exceed what BAE requires to be successful,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager – Power and Microwave Division.

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“We are very grateful for the partnership of companies like Richardson Electronics and look forward to another year of exceptional performance,” said Kim Cadorette, vice president of operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

About BAE Systems



BAE Systems, Inc. and its 35,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.