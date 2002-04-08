DSG GLOBAL and VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS Signs Distribution Agreement with Green Vehicles Australia for $4,200,000

SURREY, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. ( DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Green Vehicles Australia (GVA), placed an initial order for 750 new DSG Vantage golf carts valued at more than $4.2 MM.



DSG Global has appointed GVA as a distributor for its Vantage golf carts in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Nations with the first delivery of 106 Vantage golf carts scheduled to ship to GVA within the next four weeks and with regular shipments of balance to follow.

GVA CEO, Mr. Craig Seymour stated, “In 2021 we were in discussions with DSG about the distribution in the stated territory and their Golf Cart Fleet Management systems. We became aware they intended releasing their new Vantage Pro fleet golf cart at the 2022 PGA show in Orlando. GVA ordered two sample Vantage golf carts to be shipped to Australia for test and evaluation. The company was so impressed with the overall build quality and features of the DSG Vantage Fleet Pro golf cart that we travelled to the PGA Show in 2022 to meet with DSG to negotiate a distribution agreement for our part of the world.”

Mr. Seymour continued, “While we have the resources to support marketing, strong sales and are very confident in the quality of Vantage golf carts, we were pleasantly surprised at the pace of orders. To meet demand, we have placed an order with DSG for over 750 Vantage golf and look forward to our first 100+ carts due in May.”

Mr. Silzer commented, “This is just the start of our search for the best distributors in the world introducing our new VANTAGE GOLF CART line. Our intention is to have 75 major Distributors representing our complete golf cart selection in the retail and fleet market. With over 38,000 golf courses worldwide purchasing golf carts annually I felt the time has come to make the move on the new look and feature strong carts.”

Silzer continued, “We are the first in the market to offer golf carts backed by a 7-year warranty, longest range of any 105ah Lithium Battery pack available in America on all carts, onboard fast charging system, maintenance free 5kw AC motor, the Bluetooth connection to the battery management system that monitors battery health, and our patented TAG GPS fleet management system as standard equipment. We believe this is the first of many large orders our company will be receiving on our golf carts and products.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, Vantage single rider Marshal golf carts, Vantage Golf Cart line up and agricultural applications.

