Keysight Delivers New Digital Wideband Transceiver Test Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+new+Digital+Wideband+Transceiver+test+solution, which unveils true radio frequency (RF) performance characteristics of mixed-digital RF devices.

Defense radars and satellite communications and 5G employ phased-array antennas (PAA) to meet performance and versatility requirements to millimeter wave frequencies. Digital signals are highly integrated into the RF front-end architecture of modern antennas, introducing the need for a new measurement methodology for stimulus and response measurements.

Keysight’s new Digital Wideband Transceiver test solution compares digital and RF signals between device input and output and measures the transmitter and receiver responses independent from other test instrumentation. It is comprised of the following Keysight hardware and software solutions:

N52xxB+PNA%2FPNA-X+Vector+Network+Analyzer: an integrated, flexible microwave test engine for measuring amplifiers, mixers, frequency converters and other active devices.

S94601B+Device+Measurement+eXpert+Software: configuration assistant that enables users to set up complex measurements for various types of devices.

S94610B+Digital+Wideband+Transceiver+Analysis+software: test waveform creator and configuration assistant that enables users to set up mixed-digital RF devices.

Wideband stimulus waveforms are generated by Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+VXG+Vector+Signal+Generator+%28M938xB%29 and the PNA-X Device Measurement eXpert Software enables device characterization and a complete solution control interface. Customers can utilize the high measurement quality and signal fidelity of Keysight’s RF test equipment for testing new mixed-digital RF devices, minimizing errors to yield highest possible performance characteristics.

“Digital signals are highly integrated into the RF front-end architecture of modern antennas, which require a new measurement methodology for performance characterization,” stated Dan Dunn, vice president of Keysight’s Aerospace & Defense Government Solutions. “Keysight’s digital wideband transceiver test solution enables true RF performance characterization, while speeding measurements and data analysis that ultimately accelerate the entire design cycle.”

Keysight’s new Digital Wideband Transceiver test solution delivers the following key customer benefits:

Reduces weeks of in-house measurement and data analysis effort to a few minutes.

Can be leveraged to component level, such as analog to digital converters, digital to analog converters and transceiver integrated circuits; subsystem level such as radar/electronic warfare transmit and receive modules; satellite communications transmitters/receivers; and system level including whole signal paths of 5G PAAs utilizing massive multiple-input, multiple-output technology.

Maintains high measurement accuracy of gigahertz bandwidth in millimeter wave frequencies.

Adapts to proprietary digital designs with Keysight’s custom system solution.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005778/en/