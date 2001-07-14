Four-Time Indy 500 Winner Hélio Castroneves Selects American Coach® Luxury Motorhome

This year, 46-year-old race car driver Hélio Castroneves is on a mission to do something no other driver has ever done before—win his fifth Indy 500.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005847/en/

At the racetrack, four-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves uses his luxury American Coach® as his home-away-from home. (Photo: Business Wire)

When he’s not training or traveling at 200-plus miles per hour around the track, Castroneves can be found relaxing and preparing for race day in his top-of-the-line, 45-foot American+Coach luxury motorhome. The American Coach brand is part of REV Recreation Group, Inc., a manufacturer of Class A motorhomes, and a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

Castroneves worked closely with the American Coach team to fully customize the RV to meet his specific needs.

On the exterior, Castroneves’ motorhome boasts a customized finish of glossy black with bold red accents.

On the interior, he moved the location of the kitchen and specified white cabinetry for a fresh, contemporary look. The rest of the coach features modern, teak-style cabinetry. For his daughter and her friends, Castroneves wanted ultra-comfortable custom bunk beds so each bunk has its own TV and an electric shade that can be lowered for privacy.

Other luxury amenities include: massaging captain’s chairs in the cab; heated tile flooring throughout; a full-size, residential stainless-steel refrigerator and special-order quartz countertops in the kitchen; 1½ baths; and a master suite with a king-sized bed, full bath with his-and-her vanities, walk-in waterfall shower, wardrobe storage, and a stacked washer and dryer conveniently concealed in a closet.

“At the track, my American Coach is my home,” says Castroneves. “It’s where I relax before races and where my family makes their home base when they come to the track. My American Eagle is designed just the way I like it and has everything I need to prepare for race day.”

For a 3D tour of Castroneves’ motorhome, visit the American+Coach+blog or Facebook and Instagram pages.

New American Eagle® Floorplan Debuts

Earlier this year, American Coach unveiled its new 45E floorplan for the American Eagle. The 45E, with a starting MSRP of $940,000, is a Class A Diesel ultra-luxury motor coach, featuring an innovative kitchen design with a center island, and an abundance of exquisite amenities for discerning travelers. The 45E was specifically designed to deliver the most home-like entertaining experience in the industry.

The stand-out attraction of the American Eagle 45E is its reconfigured kitchen. Like a residential layout, the galley features a center island that houses an induction cooktop and wine chiller, making it the perfect spot for cocktails and appetizers. Across from the gorgeous Cambria quartz-topped island is a convenient bar-style dinette. Above the dinette is a picture window that delivers natural light and an expansive view of the outdoors. The opposite side of the spacious room has a high-end sink, dishwasher that comes standard, and full-sized French-door stainless steel refrigerator.

For more information on the American Eagle 45E from American Coach, visit americancoach.com.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group® subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005847/en/