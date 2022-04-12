Sky Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) ("Sky Technologies" or "the Company"), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that management will participate in the NobleCon18 Investor Conference in Hollywood, Florida, as well as the Taglich Brothers 18 th Annual Investment Conference in New York City.

Sky Technologies Executive Chairman Rani Kohen, CEO John Campi and President Steve Schmidt will participate in meetings throughout the day at each conference, and management is scheduled to present at both conferences as follows:

Noble Capital Markets - NobleCon18

Date: Thursday, April 21st, 2022

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Hollywood, Florida

Webcast: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/6196dc4a19a54c1f88d985fd518b3b461d

Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference

Date: Monday, May 2nd, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: New York, New York

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/45220

A live audio webcast and archive of each conference presentation will be available using the respective links above. For more information on how to register, or to schedule a meeting with management at either event, please contact MZ Group at 949-259-4987 or your conference representative.

About Sky Technologies

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

Sky Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

