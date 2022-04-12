Mace Announces Director Resignation

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial) today announced that Jayne E. Juvan decided to resign from its Board of Directors, effective April 8, 2022.

Ms. Juvan has served on Mace's Board since 2020 and currently serves as chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities & Capital Markets practice group at Tucker Ellis and has other demanding obligations at the current time.

On behalf of our Board and Mace's management team, we thank Jayne for her service and commitment to helping the Company navigate a turnaround the last two years," stated Sanjay Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mace.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

