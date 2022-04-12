Cosmos Holdings Launches Mediterranation, a New Premium Nutritional Supplements Line

New line contains unique formulations and ingredients found in specific regions in Greece and the Mediterranean

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced thatSky Premium Life, Cosmos' proprietary luxury nutritional supplement product line, has launched Mediterranation, a new premium line of nutritional supplements.

The Mediterranation line uses organic herbs and plant extracts such as crataegus, hibiscus, dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic and kritamos, found in specific regions in Greece and the Mediterranean. These unique formulations contain a proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals and are made with the highest quality raw materials. Manufacturing is performed to strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing processes (GMP) protocols.

"There is high demand among consumers for supplements that utilize high quality Mediterranean ingredients, such as polyphenols, which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. We carefully selected ingredients that have demonstrated positive effects, ranging from gut health, to aging, diabetes and cardiovascular disease," stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. "We created Mediterranation with good health in mind, utilizing unique formulations, and a specialized extraction process following strict pharmaceutical standards. We expect the launch of the Mediterranation line will further enhance our growth strategy and we look forward to expanding the product line into new global markets through our growing distribution channels."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

