Omnicom Media Group Launches Industry's First Programmatic Marketplace for Point-of-Purchase Screens

80,000-Screen PMP Enables New Level of Measurable Effectiveness at the Point-of-Purchase

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has launched the industry's first programmatic marketplace for point-of-purchase screens in the US, encompassing approximately 80,000 screens across all 50 states, and multiple points along the in-store and to-the- store journey, including in-aisle cold case doors, check-out screens, entrance and open- air kiosks, EV charging stations, and gas pump screens.

According to the 2021 PwC bi-annual Global Consumer Survey, even as e-Commerce growth continues to accelerate, 48% of consumers still make purchases inside a physical store once a week; and even 45% of most digitally-native consumers – Gen Z – were likely to shop in-store.

Live since April 8, this private marketplace (PMP) gives OMG clients preferred access to net new and existing consumer touchpoints and the latest advances in place-based inventory from leading retail vendors/networks - including Cooler Screens, GSTV, Grocery TV, Lightbox, NRS Digital Media, Screenverse , Starlite, Velocity, and Volta - enabling unique influence on consumer decisions immediately prior to purchase.

End-to-End Impact

OMG's new marketplace gives its clients a competitive advantage in leveraging the new and evolving formats that retailers like Walgreen's, CVS, ShopRite, Whole Foods and many others are offering in and near their stores. With the ability to reach these highly actionable consumer touchpoints programmatically, OMG clients can better align and optimize product proximity and availability, support discovery for new and existing products, and maximize contextual opportunities to ignite screen level decisioning that drives incremental sales at a lower cost.

"With this first-mover marketplace, we're bringing the benefits of programmatic to the rapidly growing, highly effective and uniquely measurable environment of point-of-purchase screens," says OMG North America Chief Activation Officer Megan Pagliuca. "The positive impact will be seen at all stages of investment, from planning to content development to activation and measurement."

OMG's PMP for point-of-purchase screens will be incorporated into the inventory graph and activated within the Omni open orchestration platform that underpins all Omnicom agencies.

Partner Perspectives

"The partnership between Cooler Screens and OMG provides a unique trifecta where all parties benefit," says Cooler Screens co-founder and CEO Arsen Avakian. "Consumers receive contextually relevant content while they are in a shopping mindset in-store, empowering them to make better decisions. Retailers are able to modernize and activate their in-store experience and increase sales. Brands now have the opportunity to connect digitally and programmatically with consumers in-store when it matters most while also being able to measure online to offline performance."

Looking at the opportunity specifically through the grocery category lens, Grocery TV Director of Ad Partnerships Nolan Johnson says, "We recently surveyed grocery shoppers and discovered that 95% of them are still regularly going into physical stores to get their groceries. OMG's new marketplace provides both endemic and non-endemic brands with the opportunity to bridge the gap between online and in-person retail media and capture attention in the real world."

Adding the perspective from another point of the customer journey, Volta Chief Revenue Officer Brandt Hastings says, "Volta is the only company that unites EV charging with a commerce-focused media network located in front of the stores where people routinely shop. Providing Omnicom's clients with further programmatic access to Volta Media allows more advertisers to unlock our valuable place-based inventory, while also advancing our mission of accelerating a clean energy future for all."

Partnerships for OMG's programmatic marketplace for point-of-sale screens were negotiated by OMG's Outdoor Media Group, the largest out-of-home media buying network in North America. Says president Jill Schnitt, "Working with the best technology enabled place-based inventory, we have an unprecedented opportunity to prove the impact of last mile/last aisle messaging on decisioning."

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science , OMD and PHD ; performance marketing agency Resolution ; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing ; the Outdoor Media Group out-of-home media buying network and the Annalect data and analytics division that develops and manages the Omni open marketing operating system that orchestrates better outcomes for marketers.

