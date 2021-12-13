McLaren Automotive enters the metaverse in partnership with InfiniteWorld

Effective March 13, 2022, Luxury British supercar maker McLaren Automotive selected InfiniteWorld, a leading metaverse infrastructure platform that enables brands to create, monetise and drive consumer engagement with digital content, as its first official metaverse partner.

The partnership with InfiniteWorld, which announced entry into an agreement with Aries I Corporation (Nasdaq:RAM) in December 2021, will enable McLaren to offer customers a deeper, more engaged digital experience, including the creation and minting of original NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and digital artwork that will represent McLaren’s luxury supercars and hypercars.

Select NFTs may be offered with additional unique benefits, including access to exclusive, buyer-only experiences. All will then be made available on a McLaren marketplace.

As part of the new partnership, the InfiniteWorld brand will be represented on the McLaren Automotive partner stack.

“Our decision to select InfiniteWorld to partner with to enter the metaverse is the next step in our digital Web3 journey.

“Increasingly in demand from our customers and fans alike, this exciting new partnership will draw on InfiniteWorld’s leading expertise to create and offer a range of digital content on the McLaren marketplace. The partnership aims to push the boundaries and elevate the experience, characteristics both synonymous with the McLaren brand in everything we do.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive

"InfiniteWorld is delighted to be chosen as McLaren Automotive’s official metaverse partner. We offer the best-in-class technology and design for Web3 experiences. InfiniteWorld will soon provide McLaren’s customers ground-breaking enhanced and exclusive digital experiences to elevate their membership in the McLaren universe.

"InfiniteWorld looks forward to leveraging our advanced NFT and metaverse infrastructure to showcase McLaren Automotive's exceptional and compelling products and experiences in the metaverse. Our industry-leading expertise in NFTs and branded digital experiences positions InfiniteWorld to deliver on McLaren's ambitious goals in this rapidly developing and expanding space.”

Yonathan Lapchik, Chief Executive Officer, InfiniteWorld

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars. Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

Most recently, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include AkzoNobel, Ashurst, Dell Technologies, Gulf, Pirelli, Richard Mille, Plan International and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

About InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld, part of the SUKU Ecosystem, an NFT and metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement with digital content, is poised to become a publicly traded company through a SPAC merger via Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM) ("Aries"), a special purpose acquisition company. InfiniteWorld has been highly sought after for its ability to create programs around NFTs and other digital assets that offer increased conversion at a lower cost than its competitors while deploying its technology at a faster rate.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM) was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On December 13, 2021, InfiniteWorld announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Aries I Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAM). Closing of the business combination, subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the stockholders of Aries I Acquisition Corp., is expected in the first half of 2022. For materials and information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infiniteworld.com%2F for InfiniteWorld and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ariescorp.io%2F for Aries.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Aries or InfiniteWorld, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

Important Additional Information Regarding the Transaction Will Be Filed With the SEC

In connection with the proposed business combination, Aries intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement and a preliminary prospectus of Aries, and after the registration statement is declared effective, Aries will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement relating to the proposed business combination to its stockholders and InfiniteWorld’s shareholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Aries’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about InfiniteWorld, Aries and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to stockholders of Aries as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Such stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Aries I Acquisition Corporation, 23 Lime Tree Bay, P.O. Box 1569 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Participants in the Solicitation

Aries and InfiniteWorld and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Aries’ shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Aries’ shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Aries’ registration statement on Form S-4, including a proxy statement/prospectus, when it is filed with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Aries’ directors and officers in Aries’ filings with the SEC and such information will also be in the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC by Aries, which will include the proxy statement/prospectus of Aries for the proposed transaction.

