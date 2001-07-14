Tractor Supply Brings Innovative Tool Engineering "Out Here" With Dremel and Bosch Power Tools

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced a partnership with the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, to add two renowned brands to its lineup. Tractor Supply now offers Dremel rotary, oscillating, and multi-saw tools, and will feature Bosch Power Tool products in nearly 1,000 locations by the end of 2022. Both brands, also available online at TractorSupply.com, expand the power tool choices for customers ensuring Tractor Supply has the right tool for the job.

Dremel has been a leader in the rotary tool industry for 90 years, offering DIY customers versatile options for cutting, grinding, sanding and shaping. The initial Dremel offering at Tractor Supply include the Dremel 4300-5/40 rotary tool kit, and the Multi-Max MM50-01 and MM35-01 oscillating tool kits. Tractor Supply will also feature Dremel brand attachments, accessories and products for pet owners.

Tractor Supply is also adding Bosch Power Tools to its cordless battery power systems assortment, providing customers with a unique offering that combines best-in-class engineering with easy-to-use interfaces. Bosch’s simplified battery platforms offer a variety of 12V and heavy duty 18V options for professionals. The Tractor Supply lineup includes several woodworking tools such as the 18V EC Brushless ¼- inch and ½- inch Two-in-One Bit/Socket Impact Driver, 12V Max 3/8-inch Drill/Driver, and the 5-inch Palm Random Orbit Sander/Polisher.

“With a Bosch Tool, you know you’re getting a professional-grade power tool ideally suited for any project, whether it’s on the job or living Life Out Here,” said Tony Graham, Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “Our customers look to Tractor Supply for the highest-quality products in every category, making Dremel and Bosch power tools welcome additions to our tool lineup. We are excited to bring our customers Bosch’s renowned tool engineering and to get their tools in our customers’ hands.”

“Our team at Bosch Power Tools is excited to make our wide-ranging roster of tools available at such a well-known and dependable retailer like Tractor Supply,” said Josh Babcock, Vice President of Pro Channel Sales at Bosch Power Tools. “This opportunity offers us the chance to expand our reach to all those who look to Tractor Supply as a source for quality tools. We are looking forward to bringing additional tools to stores, meeting the needs of pros and DIYers across the country.”

“Dremel tools at Tractor Supply Company represents an exciting arrangement that provides both DIY and consumers with access to the Dremel product line," said Collin Kendrick, Key Account Director for Dremel. "We are enthusiastic that we have widened our reach of distribution opportunities for Dremel products, especially for our customers living in rural areas where Tractor Supply Company is a legendary and trusted retailer. Both Dremel and Tractor Supply Company are known for excellent customer service and have foundations that go back over 80 years.”

Click+here to learn more about Tractor Supply’s Dremel products, and for more details on the Bosch Power Tools available at Tractor Supply, please click+here.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com%2FBoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools are used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

