3 Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

If you want to make your portfolio more resilient to recessions, the following defensive stocks may be suitable options. These businesses have continued to generate earnings and dividends during hard economic times as they offer goods and services on which people do not typically cut their spending, even in periods of financial distress.

Furthermore, as of the time of writing, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive recommendations for them.

Costco Wholesale

The first stock investors could be interested in is Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST, Financial), an Issaquah, Washington-based operator of warehouse discount stores located in the U.S. and internationally.

For the past five years, the earnings per share excluding non-recurring items has grown by 15.60% annually, while dividends have grown by 12.10%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10 to the company.

The share price closed at $584.67 on Monday for a market capitalization of $260.31 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.54%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $586.75 per share.

Target

The second stock investors could be interested in is Target Corp. ( TGT, Financial), a Minneapolis-based operator of almost 1,900 discount stores in the U.S. where consumers can find a large assortment of consumer defensive goods, including groceries, apparel, home products, toys and electronics.

For the past five years, the earnings per share excluding NRI has grown by 23% annually, while dividends have grown by 5.50% each year.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The stock traded at $229.31 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.45%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $280 per share.

Estee Lauder Companies

The third stock investors could be interested in is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL, Financial), a New York-based makeup and personal care products manufacturer and marketer.

For the past five years, the earnings per share excluding NRI have grown by 10.70% annually, while dividends have grown by 9.80%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10 to the company.

The stock traded at $262.28 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.83%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $349.54 per share.