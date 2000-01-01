Will These Pharma Giants Pop or Flop on Clinical Study Readouts?

Do results from an important clinical trial affect the stock price of pharma companies? We’re about to find out, as several readouts are expected in the second quarter.

The impact of Food and Drug Administration clinical trial announcements on drug shares is especially significant for small-cap biotechnology companies, according to a paper published in 2019 by Ethan J. Hugstad of the University of Northern Iowa. That seems logical given the smaller valuation of the stocks relative to their much larger brethren.

That’s not to say bigger drugmakers aren’t vulnerable to movements in their share price upon the sharing of clinical trial results. They can be. Hungstad added that literature has shown markets can overreact to releases of information, more often on the negative side.

These are all good reasons for investors to keep an eye on key trial data scheduled to be released in the second quarter.

The three-month period is going to be especially important for Roche Holding AG ( RHHBY, Financial), which is going to have several important readouts on two of its cancer drugs, tiragolumab and giredestrant

Tiragolumab, a key pipeline medication, is being evaluated in two studies: First, in combination with Roche’s Tecentriq as a first-line therapy to treat a type of lung cancer and, second, with Tecentriq and chemotherapy in first-line small-cell lung cancer.

With giredestrant, Roche hopes to do better than Sanofi’s ( SNY, Financial) breast cancer candidate amcenestrant, which flopped in a clinical trial, although some think the test design was the culprit, reported Evaluate. On the mid-March announcement of the disappointing test results, Sanofi's shares fell 5%.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial) hopes the study of its drug tirzepatide demonstrates the medication is effective in treating obesity. This would give the company another indication, besides diabetes, making it a formidable challenger to Novo Nordisk’s ( NVO, Financial) semaglutides. Analysts at Evaluate Vantage see a huge $4.9 billion in peak annual sales for tirzepatide and believe it is the second-largest drug launch to happen this year in terms of revenue potential. In that ranking it follows another Eli Lilly asset, the Alzheimer’s hopeful donanemab, which when approved could hit the $6 billion sales mark at peak, reported Fierce Pharma.

We also should learn this quarter how two vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus fared in testing. RSV is a common, contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract.

Earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline PLC ( GSK, Financial) stopped the tests of its RSV shot, although that’s not supposed to affect its second RSV vaccine project, results from which are expected this quarter. More is riding on the outcome of this study since the treatment is for older adults, a much bigger market.

Also vying for a piece of the RSV vaccine market is Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial), whose jab earned Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older.

Others working on an RSV vaccine include Sanofi/ AstraZeneca ( AZN, Financial), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial), Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial), Moderna Inc. ( MRNA, Financial) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OCSE: BAVA).