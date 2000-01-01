Bill Nygren Comments on PulteGroup

Pulte ( PHM , Financial ) is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders. While demographic tailwinds are expected to support healthy housing demand for years to come, more important to our thesis is the company’s operational transformation over the past decade. Having adopted a more rigorous, returns-driven approach to land acquisition and manufacturing, Pulte now consistently earns returns on equity near the high end of its peer group. We expect the company to generate approximately 15% of its market cap in free cash flow this year, and management is putting that cash to good use by strengthening its balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. While we recognize that the recent surge in home prices is producing a level of profitability that’s above what we would consider “normal,” we still find the stock attractive relative to our more tempered estimate of mid-cycle earnings.

