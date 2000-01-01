Bill Nygren Comments on Netflix

Netflix ( NFLX , Financial ) is experiencing what we would describe as a Covid-19-induced hangover. The pandemic pulled forward subscriber growth while content spend was limited due to health restrictions pushing out production timelines. This led to a perfect storm of accelerated revenue and margin growth, which the Fund benefited from in 2020 and into 2021 when Netflix was one of our top performers. Now the reverse is occurring. Looking at Netflix’s business performance with a longer term lens, one hardly sees any disruption in the franchise. We used the price strength in 2021 to reduce our position and have used the current weakness to add to our exposure to Netflix.

