Bill Nygren Comments on Meta Platforms

Meta ( FB , Financial ) reported a disappointing outlook for the first quarter of this year as well, but for different reasons. The company’s targeted advertising business has been negatively impacted by Apple’s new privacy policies, and the franchise also appears to be maturing somewhat. The stock was pummeled on news that the first quarter of 2022 could see revenue growth in the 5-10% plus range. While most companies would kill for an outlook like that, Meta shareholders were accustomed to more. Now shares are valued as if the company won’t grow much at all going forward, which we believe is misguided. We sold put options to add to our economic exposure in Meta to take advantage of the price weakness.

