Kraft Heinz's Brand Strength May Help It Overcome Higher Costs

Most food companies received a substantial Covid-19 pandemic lockdown boost during the 2020 calendar year, but that made 2021 comparable results difficult. The Kraft Heinz Co. ( KHC, Financial) is no exception to that phenomenon.

Formed in 2015, Kraft Heinz is the fifth-largest food company in the U.S. Notable brand names include Heinz sauces, Kraft cheese, Jell-O, Maxwell House coffee and Oscar Mayer meats. The deal was engineered by Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), who had owned 100% of Heinz and Brazilian private equity company 3G. Currently, Berkshire owns 26.6% of the company and 3G owns approximately 20%.

Heinz has a history dating back to the mid-1800s, while Kraft was founded in 1903. The company has a $50 billion market cap and pays an above-average dividend yield of 3.88%. The company generated $26 billion in revenue in 2021.

Approximately 28% of sales come from the condiment and sauce category, while cheese and dairy products come in second at 19% of total sales. The company is still predominantly a North American company with 78% of sales coming from that region, with the U.S. comprising 71% of total sales.

Inflation

Food companies like Kraft Heinz are subject to the negative effects of the high levels of inflation currently being experienced in the U.S. In 2021, the company suffered from higher-than-expected commodity and supply chains costs, which are projected to continue into 2022. For 2021, the company stated these high costs negatively affected operating income by approximately $447 million.

The company is trying to reduce the inflationary impacts by raising prices and making efficiency gains, but the timing of price increases can be tricky. In addition, strong price increases may result in market share losses to competitors who are willing to accept lower gross and operating margins.

Financial results

2021 organic revenue growth was 1.8%, but that was up against very strong organic growth of 6.5% during the 2020 pandemic year. Adjusted Ebitda decreased 4.5%, largely due to the increases in the company’s key commodity costs, which include dairy, various meats and coffee. Supply chain costs also remained elevated.

Operating cash flow remained strong with $5.4 billion in operating cash flow and only $900 million in capital expenditures. Free cash flow uses were debt repayment of $6.2 billion and dividend payments of $1.9 billion. The company’s leverage ratio remains close to 3, though that is somewhat unfairly elevated due to depressed Ebitda as a result of higher operating costs in this environment.

Valuation

The company has stated it expects to deliver strong financial performance in 2022, but there will likely be Ebitda and earnings per share declines compared to 2021 because of cost issues. Guidance calls for organic sales growth in the low single-digit range and adjusted Ebitda of $5.9 billion at the midpoint. When accounting for divestitures, Ebitda growth is expected to be roughly flat for the year.

Consensus analyst earnings per share estimates for 2022 are $2.63, which would be a decline of approximately 10% from 2021. That would put Kraft Heinz trading at approximately 15 times current year earnings and 15 times forward earnings in 2023 as well.

The company has stated long-term financial goals of organic sales growth in the 2% to 3% range, Ebitda growth of approximately 5% and earnings per share growth in 6% to 8% range. In addition, the company expects free cash flow conversion of greater than or equal to 100%.

Guru trades

Gurus who have recently purchased Kraft Heinz shares include John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have reduced their holdings include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

Kraft-Heinz appears to be fairly valued for a packaged food company. However, double-digit gains are certainly possible in the mid to long term. Even without multiple expansion, the company’s earnings per share growth goals combined with a near 4% dividend could provide annual gains of over 10%.

Another interesting catalyst is for Berkshire Hathaway to buy the outstanding float and essentially take the company private. The remaining public float of 53% at current prices amounts to about $26 billion, which could easily be achieved from Berkshire’s cash hoard that stood at almost $150 billion at 2021 year-end. Those cash levels have been reduced recently, however, through recent purchases by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), such as HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial).