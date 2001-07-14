Columbia Care Celebrates the Transformation of its Expanded Chicago Dispensary to the Award-Winning Cannabist Retail Experience

Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its Chicago dispensary, located at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., has completed the transition to the Company’s award-winning Cannabist retail experience.

“Illinois was one of the first states to launch Cannabist, so we’re thrilled to complete our rebrand in this important market,” said Andrew Bayly, Director of Operations – Midwest, Columbia Care. “Our product brands are some of the most sought after in the state, so it’s only fitting that we elevate our retail experience to match that demand. Cannabist offers a higher experience to anyone who comes into our dispensaries through thoughtful design and customer service as well as innovative technology. We’re grateful to the local officials and Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for helping us complete this transition.”

As part of the Cannabist update, the dispensary expanded its retail footprint by nearly 1,700 square feet to serve the growing number of medical patients and adult use customers. Columbia Care’s Villa Park location flipped to Cannabist in June 2021. The Company also operates a 32,802-square-foot cultivation center in Aurora.

Cannabist Chicago offers several of Columbia Care’s brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven and Classix, as well as Tyson 2.0, for which Columbia Care is the brand’s cultivation, manufacturing and distribution partner in the market. Customers also have access to Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

Columbia Care currently wholesales to more than 90% of dispensaries in Illinois. The Company was the first to introduce Dablicators and Dab Tabs to the market, and was the first to offer multi-strain pre-roll packs. Several of the Company’s flower strains won gold, silver and bronze awards from the 2021 High Times Illinois Cannabis Cup.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com%2Fchicago.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

