FIRST HIGH-SCHOOL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. on Behalf of First High-School Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“First High-School” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS) on behalf of First High-School stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether First High-School has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around March 11, 2021, First High-School Education conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 7.5 million shares for $10.00.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on April 6, 2022, First High-School Education stock closed at $1.43.

