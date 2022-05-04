Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ARC Document Solutions To Report First Quarter Results on May 4, 2022

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:ARC, Financial) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on the same day prior to the conference call.

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2446. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2732. The conference code is 4600919 and will be required to dial into the call. A live webcast will also be made available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/104957516 and may also be found on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (

NYSE:ARC, Financial)

ARC provides digital printing and document-related services to customers in a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Facilities



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697213/ARC-Document-Solutions-To-Report-First-Quarter-Results-on-May-4-2022

