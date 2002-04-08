RBB Bancorp Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RBB Bancorp (“RBB Bancorp” or the “Company”) ( RBB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On April 11, 2022, the Company announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Thian has resigned effective immediately following the completion of an internal investigation conducted by a special committee of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Thian had been on a paid leave of absence since February 22, 2022. The investigation, which was conducted by an independent outside law firm on behalf of a special committee of the Board of Directors, identified violations of Company policies and procedures, including those relating to personnel decisions, as well as resulting adverse effects on officer and employee morale. The Board of Directors and management indicated that the violations did not have any overall adverse financial impact on the Company.

