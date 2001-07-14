TIP Signs Deal to Acquire the Trailer Leasing and Maintenance Business of Ryder Ltd

TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and one of the leading trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair providers across Europe and Canada, today signed a deal to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder Ltd. Ryder Ltd is a leading provider of commercial vehicle rental, contract hire, maintenance, and dedicated delivery solutions in the UK.

TIP will integrate Ryder assets and contracts from their mobile maintenance services division into our existing business in the UK, enriching its fleet with around 3,550 additional trailers and expanding the number of workshops in the UK to eighteen which will now include a site in Lichfield and two parking locations in Shepshed and Manchester. The completion of the transaction is expected to take place in June 2022.

Announcing details of this latest acquisition, Bob Fast, TIP President and CEO, said, “Acquiring the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder Ltd is another key milestone in our growth path. It increases our UK & Ireland footprint, allowing us to improve service offering and infrastructure in areas where we have gaps today. It will increase our service offering to customers, expand and diversify our customer base in the UK.”

David Hunt, Vice President & Managing Director - FMS Europe, Ryder Ltd adds: “With TIP we have found a great partner to guarantee a successful future for the mobile maintenance services part of our business. The acquisition will ensure continuation of the business, no disruption to customers and business partners along with providing 133 Ryder UK employees with continuity of employment.”

“Over the next months, both companies will work on the fleet integration to manage a smooth transition with customers and suppliers,” says Michael Furnival, TIP Vice President UK and Ireland Region. “A significant portion of the Ryder Ltd mobile maintenance services employee base are mobile technicians which will be a great addition to TIP’s maintenance and repair business. We are delighted to welcome the mobile maintenance services staff of Ryder UK into the TIP family.”

About TIP Trailer Services

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP is one of Europe and Canada’s leading equipment service providers, specialising in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. TIP services customers from more than 120 locations spread over 18 countries in Europe and Canada.

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tipeurope.com

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfilment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

