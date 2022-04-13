Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Flexi(R)-Pave installed in City of New Rochelle, NY

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.'s (OTC PINK:AWSL) certified installer Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc. completes another high-profile installation in New Rochelle, NY using Atlantic Power & Infrastructures' proprietary Flexi®-Pave.

The City of New Rochelle, NY's management for the restoration program of Beechmont Lake was presented with the multiple benefits of Flexi®-Pave by Aquacleaner Environmental the General Contractor appointed to restore the lake and the surrounding area.

Jerry Davis, COO of Aquacleaner Environmental stated: "The choice for us and our clients to use Flexi®-Pave was easy. Nothing else we investigated offered the unique combination of feel and texture that benefits walkers and runners, especially when the finished installation provides our client with excellent stormwater management and a durable long lasting beautiful trail. In addition, we were able to choose a color that best suited the beauty of Beechmont Lake. With the 9,500 sf of walking trails and the 1,250 sf of vehicle pad, we have already received tons of positive feedback from the park's patrons. Working with the installer Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc., and KBI was a positive experience from start to finish."

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Recent high-profile installations

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure over the past year had several high-profile installations of our Flexi® -Pave in places such as UK's H2 High Speed Rail, Utah's Red Butte Gardens, Georgia Atlanta Belt Line, Florida Bay Village Memory Care, Tennessee Stones River National Battlefield, Connecticut's Seaside Park, New Orleans Alma Peters Park, Illinois Collinsville Willoughby Heritage Farm & Conservation Reserve, and several years of installations at Montana's Yellowstone Park.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave'sresounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

