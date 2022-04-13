Exploration Program Underway on Surge Battery Metals 100% Owned Northern Nevada Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX.V:NILI), (OTC PINK:NILIF), ( FRA:DJ5C, Financial), is pleased to announce additional soil geochem sampling is underway to complete the soil survey previously cut short by poor weather conditions at its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) in Elko County, Nevada. The program is scheduled to be completed before the end of the month.

Proposed Soil Sample Map - Northern Nevada Lithium Project

Further to preliminary results reported by the Company on December 31, 2021, and April 6, 2022 Rangefront Mining Services has been contracted to complete a survey of over 500 additional samples on sampling lines spaced 100 meters apart. This sampling program will expand the area of previous sampling where assay results for lithium ranged from 29.1 ppm to 5,120 ppm Li. Results included89 samples outlining a highly anomalous zone containing sample points greater than 1,000 ppm Li. Currently, the zone of highly anomalous samples extends about 1,700 meters east-west in two bands each about 300 to 400 meters wide. Previous work on the property had returned values up to 1,500 ppm Li in stream sediment samples. The anomalous samples appear to be in soils developed on airfall or water lain rhyolitic tuff overlain by welded ash flow tuff. Depending on results achieved, Surge may decide to expand the size of its mineral claims and soil coverage.

Soil Survey Lithium Results - Northern Nevada Lithium Project

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "While the geological understanding and the depositional model for the highly anomalous lithium results found over a wide, consistent area are yet to be fully determined, the Company is highly encouraged to continue our exploration efforts in northern Nevada with the lithium values found to date. Along with having a fully funded 2022 exploration program in Nevada, we are excited to see the results of the current sampling work. These results which will allow us to continue to work at this new discovery throughout the summer months."

Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada is the qualified person for Surge Battery Metals and has approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

Additionally, The Company's' San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno in the San Emidio Desert, Washoe County, Nevada covers about 5,525 acres (2,235 Ha). The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 84 association placer claims covering 4,885 acres (1,975 Ha), subject to a 2% NSR, from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The Company also recently completed a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest 16 minerals claims comprising 640 acres adjoining this property.

The Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Playa Mineral County, Nevada. The property is located in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Surge Nickel Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (HN4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (N100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claims).

The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims including the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. The Caledonia Project claim area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt in the Nanaimo Mining Division on northern Vancouver Island. The claims are host to widespread copper and gold skarn mineralization 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper Mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. Additionally, our property lies partially adjacent to NorthIsle Copper and Gold currently developing one of the most promising copper gold porphyry deposits in Canada. Northisle recently completed an updated PEA for its 100% owned North Island Project and is advancing towards a pre-feasibility study.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

778-945-2656

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward‐looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward‐looking statements.

