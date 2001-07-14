Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2022

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET) that day to discuss those results.

To access the live webcast, please register for the webcast+here. A webcast replay will be available later the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register for the conference+call+here.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For more information, visit www.csi360.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

