CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology's Punchh® for Customer Loyalty and Engagement

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29 a global restaurant technology company and builder of a unified commerce cloud platforms for enterprise restaurants today announced that its leading+customer+loyalty%2C+offers+and+engagement+solution%2C+Punchh, has been selected by CKE+Restaurants+Holdings%2C+Inc. (CKE) – the owner, operator and franchisor of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s –to introduce an upgraded digital loyalty program to all of their stores. Previously, CKE Restaurants Holdings selected PAR’s Brink POS® software for their corporate-owned restaurants and have been a longtime PAR hardware customer as well.

CKE rolled out Punchh's enhanced loyalty solution in phases to fully support both the Carl's Jr. and Hardee brands. The implementation includes innovative new customer acquisition tools, marketing campaign automation, integrated offers, and data analytics. Additionally, Punchh’s loyalty technology integrates directly into CKE’s unified digital commerce tech stack, which includes the Olo ordering platform for online ordering and delivery. Adding Punchh’s technology is the latest chapter in CKE’s digital journey that kicked off with Olo in late 2020.

“We are very excited about how this partnership with PAR will elevate our guest experience even further,” said Phil Crawford, CKE’s Chief Technology Officer. “Punchh provides a convenient solution to engage customers with their seamless in-store and online interfaces, making it easier than ever to reach our guests through multiple interconnected touchpoints. We look forward to seeing our brands continue to grow and adapt to the technology that is driving the restaurant industry’s success.”

CKE is the latest company to join Punchh’s rapidly growing roster of global enterprise brands. During the last year and a half alone, Punchh has gained more than 70 new customers including brands such as Taco Bell, Blaze Pizza, El Pollo Loco and more.

“It’s wonderful to be expanding our long-term relationship with CKE, with their selection of Punchh. A dynamic digital loyalty program is a cornerstone for a successful food-service operator. Coupled with our strategic hardware and software solutions, CKE is creating a truly unified commerce system,” said PAR Technology CEO, Savneet Singh. “We look forward to seeing our loyalty solution's immediate and long-term impact on CKE’s brands systemwide.”

More than 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty Offers and Engagement Platform, visit partech.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

