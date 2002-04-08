Praxis Precision Medicines to Host Epilepsy Day on April 27, 2022

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ( PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that the Company will host an Epilepsy Day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 virtually and in New York City.



During the event, Praxis’ management team will review the Company’s Epilepsy franchise, one of its three franchises in addition to Psychiatry and Movement Disorders. The Epilepsy Day will include a review of Praxis’ epilepsy programs, which together make up the largest pipeline of epilepsy drug candidates in the industry, a discussion on the clinical and regulatory paths forward for these programs and a look into how genetics is elucidating new epilepsy targets for Praxis. Praxis’ management team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders, who will highlight how recent advancements in the understanding of epilepsy biology and drug development have the potential to address the tremendous unmet need of people living with epilepsy:

Jacqueline French, M.D., Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and President, Director & Founder of the Epilepsy Study Consortium;

Daniel Friedman, M.D., MSc., Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Co-Director, Video-EEG Laboratory at NYU Langone Health.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

