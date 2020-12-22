Telos Corporation Teams with Carahsoft to Expand Public Sector Reach

ASHBURN, Va. and RESTON, Va., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to expand the reach of Telos’ security solutions to the Public Sector.



Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as one of Telos’ Public Sector solutions distributors, making the company’s industry-leading virtual obfuscation network-as-a-service, cyber risk management and compliance automation tools available to Federal agencies, as well as the U.S. State, Local and Education markets. Telos is available through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft and their reseller partners allows Telos to empower and protect the Public Sector on a greater scale than ever before,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman at Telos. “Federal agencies face a unique set of cybersecurity and compliance challenges, and they can’t risk anything less than the best-of-the-best. Alongside Carahsoft, we’re able to deliver exactly that, enabling these organizations to operate swiftly and securely while remaining compliant with ever-increasing industry regulations.”

Up against strict cybersecurity mandates, new revisions to security and privacy standards and increased use of the cloud with work-from-home requirements, the Federal Government, as well as State, Local and Education markets will now benefit from Telos Ghost ® and Xacta ® to establish stronger security postures, manage IT risk and demonstrate compliance.

Telos Ghost

Telos Ghost is a virtual obfuscation network-as-a-service that allows agencies with highly sensitive security requirements to make personnel, their devices and their work invisible on the network. The solution is ideal for use cases and applications such as working with tax records, personnel files, financial transactions and criminal justice records.



Xacta

Xacta is the premier cyber risk management and compliance solution for the Federal government, used by a diverse range of agencies, including the U.S. State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Social Security Administration. Xacta 360 works with AWS and Microsoft Azure in highly secure sovereign regions to speed time to ATO, reducing the time and effort for many burdensome tasks by up to 90 percent.



“Joining forces with Telos will improve outcomes for our customers and reseller partners who work to secure critical assets in Government, Education and Healthcare,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Given Telos’ impressive track record as an iconic security leader for many years, we are pleased to be a key distributor partner in the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program to bring much needed cybersecurity modernization to the markets we serve.”

Telos software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Telos team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or [email protected], or visit https://www.carahsoft.com/telos .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

The Telos CyberProtect Partner Program™ is designed to accelerate profitability for technology partners in the federal, state and local, education, healthcare, and financial services markets. As a member of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, your company will have access to the tools, training and resources necessary to become a trusted advisor to customers who require expertise in the area of cyber risk management, compliance automation, continuous monitoring of cybersecurity data and obfuscation solutions. For more information, visit https://www.telos.com/partners/.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .