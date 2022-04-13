Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation First Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2022

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's first quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, May 13, 2022

TIME: 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2e2m8aak

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9846958

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel: +86 21-20812800

Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN24226&sd=2022-04-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-first-quarter-2022-webcast-conference-call-301524786.html

SOURCE SMIC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN24226&Transmission_Id=202204130704PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN24226&DateId=20220413
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles