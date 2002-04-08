SurgePays, Inc Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

BARTLETT, Tenn., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. ( SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that Company CEO Brian Cox will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:



Noble Capital Markets 18th Small and Microcap Investor Conference in Hollywood, FL on April 19th – 21st. The SurgePays’ presentation will be held on April 20 th at 11:30am ET

at 11:30am ET SNN Network Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV May 3rd-5th. The SurgePays’ presentation will be held on Wednesday, May 4th, at 4:00pm PT

Registration is mandatory for participation in both conferences. For more information, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the events, please visit https://www.nobleconference.com/eighteen or https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

About SurgePays, Inc:

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Contact SurgePays, Inc

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+561 489 5315

Media Contacts

Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright

Feintuch Communications

[email protected]

646-753-5710 / 646-753-5711