Artelo Biosciences Reports Positive Pre-clinical Results for Lead Program in Cancer-Related Cachexia

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that ART27.13, a peripherally selective G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) full agonist currently in clinical development for cancer-related anorexia, shows promising pre-clinical results in protecting human muscle cells from cancer-induced muscle degeneration (cachexia) via a CB 2 mediated mechanism of action.



“These are very encouraging data for two important reasons,” said Richard Porter, Ph.D., of the School of Biochemistry & Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. “For the first time, we have evidence that ART27.13 targets a second mechanism of action, the cannabinoid receptor CB 2 , with these positive pre-clinical results. Furthermore, this mechanism of action extends the potential benefit of ART27.13 to treating cachexia in addition to appetite loss and body weight regulation via CB 1 mediated activity.”

“These exciting early results demonstrate that ART27.13 is capable of reducing negative effects of chemicals produced by multiple cancers on human muscle fibers,” added Saoirse O’Sullivan, Ph.D., Vice President Translational Science, Artelo Biosciences. “We look forward to seeing how these results may translate into the ongoing CAReS study currently in the final stages of enrolling cohort 3 at six clinical trial sites in the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

About Cancer-Related Cachexia

Cachexia is a multi-organ, and often irreversible, muscle-wasting syndrome associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses. It affects up to 80% of patients with advanced cancer and causes reduced tolerance to cancer therapies, quality of life, and survival rates. Cachexia is an unmet medical need in oncology for which there is no approved therapy.

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a once-a-day, orally administered, highly potent, peripherally restricted synthetic, dual GPCR agonist believed to target the cannabinoid receptors CB 1 /CB 2 , which has the potential to increase appetite, food intake and reduce muscle wasting. Originally developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 has been studied in five Phase 1 clinical studies including over 200 subjects. In the multiple ascending dose study in 50 patients with back pain who were otherwise healthy, a dose-dependent increase in body weight was observed. Importantly, the changes in body weight apparently were not associated with fluid retention and the distribution of the drug enables systemic metabolic effects while minimizing central nervous system mediated toxicity. Artelo is advancing the development of ART27.13 as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss in the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS). The current annual global market for the treatment of cancer-related anorexia is estimated to be valued in excess of $2 billion. More information is available at https://artelobio.com/pipeline/art27-13/

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

