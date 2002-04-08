Alico, Inc. to Attend the Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) ( ALCO) today announced that Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference to be held April 19-21, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Company will also be hosting small group meetings during the conference. For more information on the conference or to schedule a meeting with Alico, Inc. please contact [email protected]

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico ( "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

