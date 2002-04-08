AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Launches Significant Upgrade to Analytics Software Suite

Achievements in RAD’s AI Analytics a Boost to the Industry



Detroit, Michigan, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) is deploying its ‘version 6’ of its detection analytics software suite.

“Our significant investments in top-notch artificial intelligence and machine learning software developers are paying off,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “I’m thrilled that with the release of our v6 analytics package where our detection analytics are significantly faster and more accurate. This allows better performance and most importantly, better use of our clients’ limited human security resources.”

The company noted that ‘version 6’ of its analytics package specifically for human detection, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, and new cloud-based, non-biased ‘Human Attribute Detection’ is compatible with all existing RAD devices. The company also stated that its devices do not engage in any form of ‘crowd-scanning’ where specific people can be identified using facial recognition. ‘Human Attribute Detection’ (‘HAD’) allows clients to tag various humans based on clothing and luggage. HAD is useful, as an example, for RAD devices to avoid creating alerts when uniformed personnel are patrolling in concert with RAD devices, or for uniformed delivery people to be granted easier access to a controlled area.

“The successes of our analytics team are matched with the success of our AI-driven navigation autonomy team,” Reinharz continued. “ROAMEO’s critical functions of long-range navigation, obstacle avoidance, human detection and interaction is remarkable, and the roadmap is even more impressive.”

The company seeks to continue to build analytics and navigation autonomy technology as it works to create devices that continually get more interactive. “With guard forces under tremendous pressure to staff, with no real human solution in sight, it’s imperative we continue to drive towards machines that feature the ability to have satisfying human interaction,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD.

In a single frame, individually for each class, RAD was able to increase its precision from 30% (truck), 63% (person) and 75% (car) to ~92%. In less than 1 second of video RAD’s ability to accurate classify target objects on a typical RAD deployment is up to 99.999%

The company expects to file several utility patents for specifically unique and useful features this fiscal year. “As much as I am generally not a fan of patents, I believe that we have developed several unique items that will be clearly defensible as time goes on, and that’s worth locking in the value for AITX,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

