Food solutions company+SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the appointment of Yu+Ying+Seah to Vice President, IT Global Applications. Seah reports to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Arif+Dar and will take on the role of developing and driving the Company’s applications roadmap, overseeing the delivery of business system initiatives from conceptualization to execution and maintenance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005640/en/

SpartanNash Appoints Yu Ying Seah to Vice President, IT Global Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our IT applications are a key component to delivering operational excellence and insights that drive solutions in this rapidly changing marketplace,” Dar said. “Yu Ying has played a vital role in delivering leading-edge products and services that include convenient, technology-enabled experiences for our customers, store guests and Associates across the Company.”

Previously, Seah joined SpartanNash as an independent contractor within the Enterprise Applications Office, where he has been pivotal in the journey of modernizing how SpartanNash’s IT team delivers services to the business. Leveraging his experience as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt, he organized the IT applications team to deliver major transformational initiatives. Key projects included pricing and promotions automation; enabling the Company’s supply chain transformation; integrating enterprise-wide HR timekeeping and people management systems; and spearheading the launch of a transportation management platform. During his tenure, he more than doubled the number of IT applications projects delivered annually.

Seah is an accomplished technology executive with more than 20 years of experience with managing diverse global enterprise applications, including programs involving organizational and process change across a broad spectrum of business areas. Prior to joining SpartanNash, he spent five years as Senior Director of IT Applications at SC Johnson, where he was charged with transforming a legacy applications technology footprint.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the National University of Singapore. He has lived and worked extensively across the world, including in the U.S., Chile, Spain, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Espartannash.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005640/en/