Intrado's OnSIP Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Business Intelligence Group

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that OnSIP has been named a winner of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group (“BIG”).



The BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those organizations who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given to consultants, outsource partners, and technology providers for superior performance in the past 12 months.

Intrado’s OnSIP cloud-based calling solution is used by thousands of customers in the U.S. as a next-generation replacement to a traditional, on-premises phone system. OnSIP customers enjoy the benefits of an on-demand hosted platform that is scalable, secure, and user-friendly without being tied to a long-term contract. The solution is a full-featured voice offering that is easy to provision and typically takes only minutes to configure.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for superb customer service four years in a row,” said Patty Watson, President of Intrado Cloud Collaboration. “Creating positive, memorable customer experiences is critical to our mission and sets us apart in this industry.”

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adopt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize OnSIP as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions and reward those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

