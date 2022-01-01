Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Citrix® One of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that for a second straight year, it has been named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%26reg%3B.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 86 percent of Citrix’s employees said that the company is a great place to work. This number is 29 percent higher than the average U.S. company. Citrix has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Greece, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. Citrix gets that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to making that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

In compiling the 2022 list, Great Place to Work® surveyed employees on their company’s culture, and Citrix was noted for providing a great employee experience defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and comradery.

“When Great Place to Work asked what makes Citrix great, one of the most common answers was, ‘the support I feel from my colleagues.’ Our employees genuinely support each other and have a sense of unity, and this really sets us apart,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix.

Employees also gave the company high marks for its fairness, hybrid and remote work flexibility, and commitment to community work.

“As one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Citrix knows what it takes to create a great employee experience,” Kimmel said. “We have a strong foundation and will build on it to continue creating opportunities for our people to grow and succeed.”

The 2022 Great Place to Work ranking is the latest in a series of workplace accolades Citrix has received, including:

2022 Best Workplaces in Costa Rica

2022 Best Workplaces for Wellbeing in the UK

Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Financial Times 2021 Leader in Diversity

2021 Best Workplaces in Technology in the US

2021 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

2021 Best Companies to Work For in India

2021 Best Workplaces for Women in India

2021 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM in India

2021 Best Workplaces in Tech in the UK

2021 Best Workplaces in Central America

2021 Best Workplaces in Costa Rica

2021 Top 50 Reader’s Choice Employer for the Women’s Engineer Magazine

About the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

