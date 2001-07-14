TPG to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 and host a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 342-8591 (US toll-free) or (203) 518-9713 (international), using the conference ID TPGQ122. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website at shareholders.tpg.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the Events page in the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $114 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

