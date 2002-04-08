Taboola's Creative Shop Reaches Second Year Milestone, Supporting More Than 500 Top Advertisers Including Lowe's, eToro, AIG, KIA, Sciplay, MVF and ERGO

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a major adoption milestone for the Taboola Creative Shop , the first global program to help brands and media agencies execute and optimize advertising campaigns that run on its network. Since launching two years ago, more than 500 of the world’s top brands and agencies have chosen the Taboola Creative Shop to increase the impact of their Taboola campaigns, driving both brand and performance advertising goals.



Launched in 2020, the Taboola Creative Shop leverages data from hundreds of thousands of successful advertising campaigns that have run on Taboola’s massive network of premium publishers, as well as thousands of ongoing A/B tests. It couples this massive dataset with a team of data analysts, content strategists, copywriters, graphic designers and video editors to give brands the strategies and assets needed to drive significantly more results for brand or performance advertising goals.

New customers added to the Taboola Creative Shop in 2021 include Lowe’s, eToro, AIG, KIA, Sciplay, MVF and ERGO. Through its offerings, the Taboola Creative Shop works with clients to improve their creative performance, helping select advertisers achieve their goals.

Lowe’s utilizes the Taboola Creative Shop for both video and content campaigns, leveraging insights and best practices to produce motions ads, images and copy. Additionally, the program helped AIG achieve higher conversion rate from their video campaign by adapting assets and adding features to attract attention from users, as well as increase clicks to their landing page.

“The Creative Shop continues to couple our massive reach for advertisers with insights and guidance that are unique to Taboola, resulting in clear results for brands and media agencies. Over the past 2 years, we’ve seen the Creative Shop continue to grow to serve nearly every type of modern brand, to run campaigns that are effective and drive meaningful results regardless of desired outcome. Through this program, we are grateful to be even closer partners with the world’s top brands,” said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola.

“Lowe’s has benefited greatly from the Taboola Creative Shop. There have been several instances where they were able to produce cutdowns of long-form videos when our creative team did not have the bandwidth. Leveraging animated stills to compliment standard units has also boosted performance against our main ROAS KPI by nearly 100%. In addition, the Title Analyzer is a very useful tool for sorting a list of headlines by highest to lowest predicted CTR and has certainly come in handy more than once,” said the Lowe’s team.

“The Taboola Creative Shop is a key element in the success we see with running video campaigns on the Taboola network. Their ability to produce different formats at a very fast pace and adapt our creatives to achieve a “brandformance” KPI based on our needs at AIG has been crucial. I’m confident we will continue to utilize this great service with our future campaigns,” said Anat Mizrach Lachman, Head of Marketing, AIG, IL.

''I have always been super impressed whenever I've worked with Taboola's Creative Shop - I like to think I know our campaigns pretty well, but they always manage to find new insights that I hadn't considered before, and have played an important role in ensuring our creative remains at the cutting edge. Our recent workshop was an excellent example of this, with constant lightbulb moments that left the team and me feeling inspired and motivated to start testing new ideas!'' said Luke Watkin, Head of Native Advertising at MVF.

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

