Oracle Launches Complete Employee Experience Platform For Evolving Workforce Needs

Comprehensive platform within Oracle Cloud HCM gives HR and business leaders tools to support employee success with new solutions for listening, communication, productivity, and engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced Oracle ME, a complete employee experience platform to help organizations increase employee engagement and ensure employee success. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) , Oracle ME enables HR and business leaders to streamline communications across the organization, increase productivity by guiding employees through complex tasks, and improve talent retention by developing a more supportive and trusted environment at work.

The events over the past two years have changed the game for the global workforce – people's expectations for what they want and need from their employers have evolved. According to the most recent Oracle [email protected] study, 85 percent of the global workforce are not satisfied with their employer's support for their careers, and 87 percent believe their organization should be doing more to listen to the needs of its workforce. This has put increasing pressure on organizations to prioritize the employee experience, but without truly understanding the needs of individual workers, it's difficult for HR and business leaders to design workplace experiences that support their employees through their careers and help them thrive personally and professionally. Personal priorities are driving professional decisions and workers are looking for guidance on how to succeed in their careers while balancing personal demands.

"Employees want to feel heard, empowered, and part of a culture they believe in. To meet these expectations, organizations need to step up and design experiences that meet the unique needs of their talent – or risk losing them to competitors that do," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of global product strategy, Oracle Cloud HCM. "Part of designing better experiences involves seeing employees as unique individuals with their own needs, goals, and ways of getting things done. Oracle ME is all about converging workers' information, critical insights, workflows, and preferences with a technology-enabled solution to give each individual something they can call 'my experience'. It's the only complete employee experience platform focused on understanding the 'me' behind every worker, providing organizations new ways to listen to, communicate with, support, and develop their hybrid workforce."

Oracle ME delivers a better way to work by providing contextual and guided experiences that strengthen workplace relationships and allow employees to provide continuous feedback with their managers. Oracle ME also enables managers to track and act on real-time employee sentiment, while helping HR teams deliver personalized employee communications and support their entire workforce with direct access to the tools they need, when they need them. Oracle ME includes the following Oracle Cloud HCM solutions:

Oracle Touchpoints is a new employee listening solution that helps managers strengthen relationships with their employees and better support workforce wellbeing and success. Natively developed within Oracle Cloud HCM, Oracle Touchpoints allows managers to regularly capture, track, and act on employee sentiment to build trust with their teams and promote an inclusive work environment. Managers get continuous employee insights through pulse surveys and receive recommended next actions to take, such as scheduling check-ins, providing feedback, or celebrating moments that matter. The employee engagement center within Oracle Touchpoints allows employees to take an active role in their success and satisfaction by providing a single place to define and organize topics for check-ins, review meeting history, provide ongoing feedback, and access suggested actions.

is a new employee outreach solution that allows HR teams to design, send, monitor, and measure the impact of communications. Built directly into Oracle Cloud HCM, HCM Communicate is connected to an organization's workforce data, making it easy for HR teams to create and target personalized communications to groups with highly specific characteristics. For example, HR teams can send a message to workers in a specific city or country who are within two years of employment and enrolled in a particular training course. With HCM Communicate, HR teams can also measure engagement with the content through open rate analysis and seamlessly send follow ups or set up ongoing campaigns to drive more effective and engaging communications. Oracle Journeys is a workflow solution that simplifies complex tasks with step-by-step processes and personalized guidance that helps employees navigate personal, professional, administrative, and operational activities, including onboarding, returning to work safely, growing career opportunities, managing team compensation, or opening a new facility. New enhancements help employees make informed decisions by surfacing personally relevant instructions, training, and analytics along their guided digital journey. Oracle Journeys can be extended to include workflow actions and resources from other Oracle and third-party applications to deliver guidance for different business needs across the organization.

is a workflow solution that simplifies complex tasks with step-by-step processes and personalized guidance that helps employees navigate personal, professional, administrative, and operational activities, including onboarding, returning to work safely, growing career opportunities, managing team compensation, or opening a new facility. New enhancements help employees make informed decisions by surfacing personally relevant instructions, training, and analytics along their guided digital journey. Oracle Journeys can be extended to include workflow actions and resources from other Oracle and third-party applications to deliver guidance for different business needs across the organization. Oracle Connections is an interactive workforce directory and organization chart that fosters collaboration and increases opportunities for inclusion and internal mobility by making it easier for employees to search for and connect with others across the organization. Employees can import their LinkedIn profiles, record video introductions, highlight their unique skills and accomplishments, and share feedback on each other's walls to better learn about one another and grow their professional network.

is an interactive workforce directory and organization chart that fosters collaboration and increases opportunities for inclusion and internal mobility by making it easier for employees to search for and connect with others across the organization. Employees can import their LinkedIn profiles, record video introductions, highlight their unique skills and accomplishments, and share feedback on each other's walls to better learn about one another and grow their professional network. Oracle HR Help Desk is a service request management solution that makes it easy for all workers to get the answers they need and for HR to effortlessly track cases without the risk of sensitive data getting into the wrong hands. Employees can search for content, securely submit inquiries, and open help tickets through multiple channels including Oracle Digital Assistant, SMS, email, and social platforms.

is a service request management solution that makes it easy for all workers to get the answers they need and for HR to effortlessly track cases without the risk of sensitive data getting into the wrong hands. Employees can search for content, securely submit inquiries, and open help tickets through multiple channels including Oracle Digital Assistant, SMS, email, and social platforms. Oracle Digital Assistant is an HR chatbot that provides a conversational interface for employees to get immediate answers to questions and easily complete transactions directly through voice or text. HR teams can deploy Oracle Digital Assistant quickly to support over 90 prebuilt transactions and can extend the solution to support new processes or requirements.

Oracle ME is an open platform that extends across the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. It also connects to and automates processes with third-party systems and works across multiple channels such as email, SMS, web browser, collaboration tools, and video conferencing. HR teams and business leaders can easily manage changes within Oracle ME to adjust to the changing work environment without the need for IT support, making it easier to deliver employee experiences that reflect a company's unique culture.

Supporting Quotes:

"Oracle ME is the birth of a new category. Everyone has an answer to Employee Experience these days, but Oracle is taking the conversation a step further," said Jason Averbook, industry analyst, co-founder and CEO of Leapgen. "What we've treated as a luxury when it comes to personalized support and workforce communication is now a necessity. Oracle is meeting modern employee expectations and then some - and they're not calling it a nice-to-have. Proactive listening, contextual guidance, and personalized communication is exactly what the workforce needs and deserves, and Oracle ME delivers."

"One of the keys to creating a positive experience for our employees and managers is helping them take control of their information and their teams. With Oracle solutions like HR Help Desk, Digital Assistant, and Experience Design Studio we've been able to help managers complete common tasks like employee transfers in a fraction of the time it took before. Now, they get more time back to focus on adding value to the company," said Gareth Abreu, Principal Technology Delivery Manager, HCM, at The Co-op. "We're very excited about Oracle's ongoing efforts to improve employee experience with innovations like Journeys and the entire Oracle ME platform, which will continue to drive the success of our workforce and, therefore, our business."

"It's exciting to see platforms like Oracle ME enter the market and help businesses navigate some of the most important workforce challenges to-date. You can't solve problems you don't know about, so it's important for organizations to ask their employees how they're feeling. That's the first step to building trust within the workforce," Tim Sackett, president of HRUTech.com. "The next step—and arguably the most important—is to use what they say in strategic decisions so that they feel heard. Every employee is an individual, and to keep them engaged in your organization you need to treat them that way."

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-launches-complete-employee-experience-platform-for-evolving-workforce-needs-301524130.html

