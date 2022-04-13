Ping Identity Names Technology Veteran Rakesh Thaker as SVP, Chief Development Officer

PR Newswire

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced Rakesh Thaker as its new SVP, Chief Development Officer to lead Ping Identity's world-wide Research & Development (R&D) organization. Thaker will supersede the retiring Peter Burke, currently responsible for leading Ping Identity's R&D organization.

Thaker comes to Ping Identity from Cisco, where as Vice President of Enterprise Networking he was responsible for overseeing a global R&D team. Thaker has held leadership positions at both private and public companies including Cisco, Gigamon, Blue Coat and Dell, where he built, grew and led teams across the world to build enterprise-class SaaS, Security and networking products.

"The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across the board. In this world of remote access from anywhere to everything, identity is fundamental to trust and core to a good security strategy," said Thaker. "I'm excited to join the Ping Identity team to continue our focus on enabling organizations to seamlessly deliver secure digital experiences for employees, partners, and customers."

"Rakesh's deep knowledge in SaaS and security will be critical as we continue to enhance identity-based solutions that provide our customers with seamless digital experiences," said Kris Nagel, chief operating officer, Ping Identity. "We're grateful for Peter Burke's invaluable leadership to date and look forward to a bright future with Rakesh on board."

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

