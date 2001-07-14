Amplitude to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast on May 4, 2022

Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2022.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitudes website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. Nearly 1,600 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2’s 2022 Spring Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

