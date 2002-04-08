EzFill to Participate at NobleCon18 Conference

MIAMI, FL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“ EzFill ” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced that Mike McConnell, CEO and Arthur Levine, CFO of EzFill will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. To listen to the presentation click here.



There is also the opportunity to meet management at breakout sessions scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern at Table 10 and again on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern at Table 6. Additionally, the management team is available for 1x1 meetings. To request a 1x1 meeting with the management team please send an email to [email protected].

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at www.ezfl.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

For further information, please contact: