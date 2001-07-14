Fresh Del Monte Recognized as One of America's Most Trusted Companies of 2022 by Newsweek

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, has been named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies of 2022 by Newsweek.

“Trust and care are at the core of our corporate culture at Fresh Del Monte. For 135 years, we’ve worked hard to become a business that provides fresh and healthy products to families, while doing good by our communities and protecting our planet,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Fresh Del Monte. “We are honored to be among the companies recognized for this award and remain committed to maintaining the honesty and transparency Fresh Del Monte is known for.”

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 have been considered in the study.

Fresh Del Monte is continuously recognized for its transparency and sustainability efforts to help protect the planet and achieve A Brighter World Tomorrow™. The company’s most recent accomplishments include receiving high-level scores in the water security and climate change and forest categories by CDP, winning a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its approach to farming while conserving biodiversity, and being a finalist for Rabobank’s 2021 Leadership in Sustainability award, an award that recognizes a high-impact organization that has achieved unique steps towards business, environmental, social, and governance sustainability.

Furthermore, Fresh Del Monte strives to cultivate a food safety culture, so that every team member is empowered to take responsibility for food safety. The company maintains the highest food safety and quality standards through the implementation of effective, efficient processes at every level of its supply chain, from farm to table. This is done by providing training on food safety principles and policies through its online academy, an annual company-wide global food safety conference and workshop, and during their annual food safety month.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

