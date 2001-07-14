MACOM to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended April 1, 2022 before market open on Thursday, April 28, 2022. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 28, 2022, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information:

Call Date and Time: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-877-837-3908

International Call Number: +1-973-872-3000

Pass Code: 1084286

The conference call replay will be available for at least five business days, beginning two hours after the call. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 1084286. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt. Additionally, the conference call will broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of MACOM’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

