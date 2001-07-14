VIPRE Security Group Appoints Lee Schor as Chief Revenue Officer

VIPRE Security Group, an award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy and data protection company within Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), announced the appointment of Lee Schor as Chief Revenue Officer. Schor will lead global sales, marketing and operations of the VIPRE and Inspired eLearning solutions for businesses, as well as partnership sales for the Livedrive, VIPRE, and IPVanish consumer offerings.

“Lee brings over 15 years of cybersecurity leadership to VIPRE, and we’re excited to have him on board as we continue to execute our growth plans for 2022,” said Nate Simmons, President, Cybersecurity and Martech Division at Ziff Davis. “His global expertise, combined with our award-winning solutions, perfectly position VIPRE to focus on the security needs of our customers: consumers, small- to medium-sized businesses, and those IT solution providers that service them.”

“I’m excited to join the VIPRE team and support our shared mission of delivering the most comprehensive layered security defense systems to our customers,” said Schor. “I look forward to engaging with our customers and partners to learn more about their cybersecurity needs.”

Schor previously worked in leadership roles at StorageCraft, Sophos, Check Point, and SonicWall. Schor has an extensive track record of developing go-to-market strategies, building high performing sales teams, and has been recognized by CRN as a Channel Chief and Channel Chief’s 50 Most Influential List.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes comprehensive endpoint and email security, plus threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. Combined, our solutions deliver exceptional protection against today’s most aggressive online threats. The group operates under various brands: VIPRE™, STRONGVPN™, IPVANISH™, SafeSend™, Inspired eLearning™, Livedrive™, SugarSync™, KeepItSafe™, LiveVault™ and OffsiteDataSync™. www.VIPRE.com

