Sotherly Hotels Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( SOHO) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 prior to the market opening on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available via the Company’s website at www.sotherlyhotels.com in the Investors section under Financial Information .

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-200-6205 (United States) or +1 929-526-1599 (International) and enter access code 927367. To participate in the webcast, log on to www.sotherlyhotels.com at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call through May 26, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 866-813-9403 or +44 204-525-0658 (International) and enter access code 855180.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.