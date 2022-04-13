Marriott Bonvoy Puts Members In Pole Position With The Chance To Experience Monaco Grand Prix From the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Yacht

PR Newswire

The package is just one of many amazing experiences that give members up-close access to the Formula One season, made possible only through Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton

BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences, is offering members a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take in the Monaco Grand Prix from a VIP yacht chartered by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The package is now available on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the exclusive platform for Marriott Bonvoy members where they can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to bid on VIP access to experiences around the world. Members will be able to use their points in an auction to win the unforgettable prize, which includes:

Access to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team penthouse apartment in Monaco on Qualifying Day on Saturday, with views overlooking the start-finish straight of the circuit and the chance to mingle with Team personnel.

on Qualifying Day on Saturday, with views overlooking the start-finish straight of the circuit and the chance to mingle with Team personnel. An exclusive sleepover on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team yacht, Liquid Sky, for the member and their guest. Liquid Sky has hosted the Team's drivers and other legendary F1 figures.

The chance to be on the tri-deck yacht on Race Day on Sunday, providing prime race viewing along Tabac corner, indoor spaces with seating and screens and all-inclusive food & beverage by a top global caterer.

Chances For Members To Get In On The Action All Season Long

This experience is just one of many hosted by Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, that give members unrivaled access to the 2022 Formula One Season in 10+ markets around the world.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages with VIP access, meet and greets with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team personnel, hotel stays and much more will be available for members to bid on throughout the season at races in locations ranging from Montreal, to Budapest, to Singapore. In select locations, members will even be able to access the Paddock, where they can take in the race action alongside the Team and get the chance to visit the Mercedes garage.

The Ritz-Carlton will once again be bringing its legendary style to the iconic Silver Arrows Lounge at the race track in Miami, Singapore, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, where Marriott Bonvoy Moments winners and other VIPs will have the chance to enjoy the brand's world-renowned service. At select races, The Ritz-Carlton Ultimate Weekend Moments packages will be available for members to bid on, where VIP race access will be complemented with special touches from The Ritz-Carlton, including hotel stays, spa treatments and dining experiences.

Members who are not able to make it to the circuit will still be able to be part of the action, through exclusive content with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and the opportunity to bid on virtual Moments packages, such as a tour of the Mercedes factory in Brackley, UK.

"The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform gives our members the opportunity to create unbelievable memories through access to some of the most iconic experiences on earth," said Anne Engelking-Smith, Vice President, Global Marketing, Marriott Bonvoy. "With Formula One seeing such incredible growth in popularity[1], we're excited to be able to offer to our members these once-in-a-lifetime experiences that can only be unlocked through our program, creating an unforgettable way for them to enjoy the season."

"The Team are pleased to collaborate with Marriott Bonvoy once again to deliver exclusive moments and one-of-a-kind access to Marriott Bonvoy members," said Richard Sanders, Commercial Director at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments Formula One packages will be available throughout the season at https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/partners/mercedes-amg-petronas

