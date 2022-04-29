Angelika Film Center and Sony Pictures Classics Launch "Bring A Friend Back To The Movies" Initiative for 'The Duke' Starring Jim Broadbent & Helen Mirren

Angelika+Film+Center(an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)), with operating theaters across the nation in New York City, Texas, Washington, D.C., California and Virginia, and Sony Pictures Classics announced today a special "Bring A Friend Back To The Movies" initiative timed to the April 22, 2022 release of the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics dramatic comedy, The Duke starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. In addition, Angelika Film Center announced that the Angelika Membership programwill be launching on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The "Bring A Friend Back To The Movies" initiative will provide one complimentary ticket to anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the Angelika website, app, or in theater to see the upcoming film, The Duke, during the first week of its release. The goal is to bring audiences back and remind them that nothing beats seeing a film on a big screen with a friend. Sony Pictures Classics will release the film in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on April 22, 2022, before expanding to additional cities over the following weeks. The Duke premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals in 2021 and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%. We invite you to share the trailer, which you can find HERE.

“We are thrilled that the Angelika has joined forces with us for The Duke to ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies,’” said Sony Pictures Classics’ co-president, Tom Bernard. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on theaters and the moviegoing experience, but with people being able to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as increased health and safety protocols at theaters like the Angelika, going to the movies is as safe or safer than going to a bar or a crowded restaurant. We know that people are finally ready to get back into their seats and Roger Michell's The Duke, starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, is the ideal film to remind viewers and their friends of their fondness for the movie theater viewing experience.”

The Angelika Membership program, which will be free to join, launches April 29, 2022, and offers exclusive rewards and benefits for film lovers. Rewards and benefits will include: earning points on movie tickets, food and drinks; free surprise screenings every month; free popcorn for you and a guest on your birthday; select free streaming on the Angelika’s curated platform, Angelika+Anywhere; half-off tickets every Tuesday; and member discounts on online food and drink orders and merchandise.

Ellen Cotter, President and CEO of Angelika, said, “We’re honored to be partnering with Sony Pictures Classics on ‘Bring A Friend Back To The Movies.’ Being able to bring a friend for free to the Angelika to see The Duke, a heartwarming and hilarious gem, is the perfect way to celebrate the magical experience of watching films in a theater with an audience.” Cotter continued, “And, with the launch a week later of our new free Angelika Membership program, enjoying the magic of movies at the Angelika has never been more rewarding for our guests.”

In acclaimed director Roger Michell’s(Notting Hill, My Cousin Rachel, Blackbird) final feature film before his passing in 2021, The Duke is the first film to tell the extraordinary true story of 60-year-old taxi driver, Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent), who stole Spanish artist Francisco Goya's portrait of The Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London; the only painting ever stolen from the National Gallery in its 196-year history.

The Duke stars Academy Award® winners Jim Broadbent (Iris, Another Year) and Helen Mirren (The Queen, The Last Station), with a screenplay by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman. It was produced by Nicky Bentham and executive produced by Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé, Andrea Scarso for Ingenious Media, Hugo Heppell for Screen Yorkshire, Peter Scarf, and Christopher Bunton.

To add to the “Bring A Friend Back To The Movies” experience, select Angelika locations will also offer each ticket holder for The Duke a specially priced split of bubbly to share with their friend in celebration of their return to the movies. For additional information on the Angelika Film Centers, their COVID-19 Safety Procedures, and tickets for available screenings of The Duke please visit: www.angelikafilmcenter.com

For information related to the film and for assets, please visit: www.sonyclassics.com%2Ffilm%2Ftheduke

For information related to Angelika and Reading International, Inc., please visit: www.readingrdi.com.

