Salesforce Growth in Brazil Expands Choice of Providers

Salesforce users in Brazil face a shortage of qualified experts but can choose from among a growing number of new service providers for assistance despite a wave of mergers and acquisitions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds that enterprises are increasingly seeking service providers to help them implement and optimize Salesforce solutions amid a significant skills shortage. High demand has driven large providers to acquire smaller, more specialized players, but the market is expanding rather than consolidating, ISG says.

“New, local startups and outside providers are emerging to take advantage of what is expected to be a growing market for Salesforce services in Brazil over the next few years,” said Bill Huber, ISG partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions.

While mergers and acquisitions have not shrunk the total number of providers in Brazil, they may affect midsized clients of the companies involved in a transaction, the report says. Midsized clients reported concerns about the quality and continuity of services, and the potential for price increases, from providers that have been acquired.

The continued tight supply of qualified Salesforce engineers has also generated more interest in low-code/no-code development among enterprises in Brazil and elsewhere, the report says. Companies that need quick, low-cost digital transformation may take advantage of new tools Salesforce introduced in June 2021 to help non-technical users develop applications.

Brazilian enterprises face a growing need for business resiliency and continuity to quickly respond to events such as the pandemic. They need to centralize data and insights and treat them as strategic resources to evaluate threats and opportunities, ISG says. A new section of the report evaluates services for implementing analytics solutions.

“Brazilian enterprises are using better insights into data and business operations to become more productive,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Several industries are combining AI, machine learning and Salesforce analytics tools to achieve this.”

The report also explores the implications of the pandemic for Brazilian users of Salesforce Marketing Cloud, such as the need for greater integration to expand omnichannel marketing, and the effects of other trends on users of all Salesforce platforms and services.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across six quadrants: Multi-Cloud Implementation & Integration Services, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket, and Implementation Services for Analytics Solutions.

The report names Accenture and Everymind as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names [kolekto] tecnologia as a Leader in five quadrants and Capgemini, Deloitte Digital and Wings IT as Leaders in four quadrants each. Nèscara, TOPi and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, and Match.mt and PwC are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Capgemini and Wings IT are named as Rising Stars – companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in two quadrant each. JFOX and TOPi are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cadastra and Everymind.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005331/en/