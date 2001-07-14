Entertainment Industry Veteran Michael Viane Joins Comscore Movies as Head of Global Revenue

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the appointment of Michael Viane as Head of Global Revenue for Comscore Movies. Viane will lead Comscore Movie’s sales efforts effective April 18th and report to EVP and Global Managing Director Arturo Guillén.

In his new role, Viane will be responsible for overseeing all products under the Movies division, including: Comscore Box Office Essentials®, International Box Office Essentials®, Swift™, PostTrak®, FORECAST, Insights and all Hollywood Software products. Additionally, he will work closely with Comscore’s international team, which is present in 74 markets, to expand local products and identify synergies in the global theatrical market.

“After two years of lockdowns, consumers are eager to return to theaters, and as a result, box office revenue has increased 50% year-over-year,” said Viane. “Comscore Movies’ analytics and robust measurement tools can help accelerate that growth as we approach the Summer Blockbuster season. I look forward to lending my expertise to continue driving this recovery.”

Viane has more than 25 years of entertainment industry experience and a proven track record of steering strategic initiatives that led to significant revenue growth and operational efficiency. He most recently served as Co-President of Theatrical Distribution at STX Entertainment, where he led theatrical distribution for STX releases and guided the company through a period of significant growth. Prior to STX Entertainment, he held senior commercial leadership roles at Vision Media, Bleecker Street Media and Regal Entertainment Group. Viane also spent 20 years at Warner Brothers, which culminated in a five-year stint as SVP for the Western Division.

“Mike brings vast experience in both distribution and exhibition, holding a wide view of Movie industry status and potential,” said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director for Comscore Movies. “Amid a tipping point for the movie industry, Mike’s vision will help us continue to identify industry needs and boost our value proposition in market. He is a great addition to an already great team.”

“Mike has been the most trusted and knowledgeable partner I have had the pleasure of working with and someone whose lasting professional and personal impact will remain with me and at STX,” says Kevin Grayson, President, STX Domestic Distribution. “I'm very proud of all the things we were able to do in our meaningful time together, including propelling our partnership with Comscore forward. And, while not seeing him in our day-to-day is bittersweet, I’m thrilled for Mike and this new role and am excited to continue growing the STX/Comscore relationship with him in this new capacity.”

Viane holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Skidmore College and previously served as Grants Chairman for The Children’s Charity of Southern California. He currently sits on the Trustees Committee to the Board of Directors of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers.

About Comscore Movies

