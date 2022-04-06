INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Amazon handled disclosures on employees’ use of third party sellers' data to boost its own private-label business.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $105.98, or 3.2%, to close at $3,175.12 per share on April 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amazon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

